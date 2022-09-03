Maiden Volleyball loses in 3 to Pine Tree

LONGVIEW - Pine Tree successfully defended its home court on Friday afternoon by defeating Jacksonville 27-25, 25-10 and 25-23.
Tacarra Foreman swatted down five kills for Jacksonville to compliment her block and nine digs.
Trunijah Butler pitched in four kills and a couple digs while Kelcie Dominy finished with three kills and three digs.
Adding three spikes and three blocks for Jacksonville was Kiera High.
Defensively, the Maidens received 16 digs from Claire Gill, six from Landry Harmel and three from Sarah Lackey.
The assist leader for the Maidens was Chesni Speaker with 16. She also made two digs.
On Tuesday night Jacksonville will host Central Heights. The Junior Varsity Blue team will lead off with a 4:30 p.m. match, followed by the varsity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.