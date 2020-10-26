Maiden Volleyball playing shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols

Jacksonville head volleyball coach Corrie Snider gives members of her team instructions during a time out in a recent match.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

 

Jacksonville's entire varsity volleyball team will be sidelined for the

next two weeks due to one player testing positive for COVID-19.

Some of the junior varsity players will also be unavailable due to

COVID-19 protocols, according to Jacksonville girl's coordinator, Lynn Nabi.

The Maidens will promote several players from the freshman team to join

the junior varsity team members that are available, with this unit

competing as the Jacksonville varsity for the next two weeks.

The Maidens are expected to have the affected players back fro the final

two matches of the season.

