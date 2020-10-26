Maiden Volleyball playing shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols

Jacksonville's entire varsity volleyball team will be sidelined for the
next two weeks due to one player testing positive for COVID-19.
Some of the junior varsity players will also be unavailable due to
COVID-19 protocols, according to Jacksonville girl's coordinator, Lynn Nabi.
The Maidens will promote several players from the freshman team to join
the junior varsity team members that are available, with this unit
competing as the Jacksonville varsity for the next two weeks.
The Maidens are expected to have the affected players back fro the final
two matches of the season.
