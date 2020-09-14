Maiden XC wins Hallsville Invitational easily

HALLSVILLE – Jacksonville High School’s Maiden cross country team looked to be in mid-season form on Friday when they ran to a first place finish in the team standings of the Hallsville Bobcat Invitational.
Jacksonville girls were the first five runners to cross the finish line as the Maidens breezed to victroy over the other schools in the Class 6A-5A Division (Pine Tree, Lindale, Tyler High,t Texas High, Longview and Whitehouse).
Jacksonville’s Taylor Gutierrez posted the fastest time (20:31) of all the competitors.
Runnin the 5K course in 22.27 was Reyna Munoz, who came in second place.
Madison Soultanova ran in third place, stopping the timer at 22:34.
Taking fourth and fifth place, respectively, was Emily Martinez (22:36) and Lesly Munoz (22:45).
Michelle Medellin came in seventh place, finishing in 23:26 and Ashley Davis ended up in 10th place. Davis was clocked in 24.19.
JV girls take first place
On Thursday the Maiden junior varsity team earned a first place finish in the team standings, amassing 27 points.
Jacksonville won over Chapel Hill, Shreveport Force, Texas High, Waskom and Lindale.
The Maidens were fueled by Jasmine Adame (2nd, 16:21), Jacqueline Salazar (3rd, 16:37) and Elizabeth Nava (4th, 16:53).
Julisa Cabrera came in sixth place, running a 17:07, Natalie Gomez came in 12th (17:32) and Elizabeth Rincon wound up in 15th place (17.57).
The JV girls raced over a 3,200 meter configuration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.