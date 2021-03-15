Maidens bag unbeaten district championship

Jacksonville put a button on the regular season on Friday night before a large and vocal Senior Night crowd at the Historic Tomato Bowl by throttling Huntsville, 4-0.
The win enabled the Maidens (16-1-2, 9-0-1) to add “unbeaten” to their District 16-5A championship. This is Jacksonville's first district title since 2018.
During pregame festivities seniors Lesly Munoz, Baleria Balderas and Angie Romero were recognized for their contributions to the Maiden program.
“Our seniors have been great leaders this year,” Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said. “Their work ethic and commitment for the last four years has built this program up to the level that it is at.”
Michelle Medellin netted the first goal of the night at the 24:44 mark of the opening half when she scored off a deflection from about 25 yards out from the left side of the pitch.
That was the first of two scores that the junior would account for in the match.
“I saw the way Michelle (Medellin) was warming up, and I had a feeling that she would score (Friday),” McCown said. “She was putting some difficult shots in the net during the pregame. I was happy that she was able to get her first in play goals of the district season.”
Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead into the locker room at the break after freshman Victoria Villanueva drove the ball past the Lady Hornet keeper from about 10 yards out around the 13:00 mark.
The Maidens increased their lead to 3-0 with 26:18 left to play following a Taylor Gutierrez score on a penalty shot. Gutierrez is a junior.
Medellin finished the scoring parade out for the Maidens by blasting a free kick from about 45 yards out into the twine.
Jacksonville had 20 shots to Huntsville's 11, with the Maidens collecting eight on frame shots to the Lady Hornets' seven.
Munoz garnered seven saves in serving as the Maiden keeper to get the clean sheet.
McCown said that he feels good about how the way his team has been playing. He best explained the Maidens' success in this manner: “It isn't just one thing, or one player,” he said. “We have been able to simplify what we want to do and everyone seems to be understanding what they are expected to do when they get out there. Obviously, having only the three seniors, we are a young team. This is a great group of girls that have bought in to what we have asked of them.”
Jacksonville is off this week for the Spring Break holiday.
At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 the Maidens will host Henderson in a playoff warm-up match.
Later that week Jacksonville will commence post season play by entertaining the fourth-place representative from District 15-5A in a bi-district match. The Maidens' opponent has not been determined at this time.
