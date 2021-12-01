Maidens' can't overcome slow start in loss to Douglass

In most of the Jacksonville Maidens' game this season, there has been one quarter where the team simply couldn't buy a basket.
That trend continued on Tuesday night and eventually led to the Douglass Lady Indians downing the Maidens, 62-24, at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Douglass rocked and rolled from the start and took advantage of Jacksonville's offensive woes, with the Lady Indians leading 22-1 after one quarter of play and 30-8 at the break.
The large deficit proved too much for Jacksonville (2-8) to overcome.
Douglass' Mariah Neal led all players with 30 points, which included two buckets from behind the arc.
Top scorers for the Maidens were Kaniah Anderson (7), Chaznil Scott (4) and Trunijah Butler (4).
Jacksonville will be playing in the Eustace Tournament (Thur.-Sat.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.