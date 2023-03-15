Maidens collect 10 hits in 6-2 loss to Nacogdoches

Jacksonville played host to Nacogdoches on Wednesday night at Fightin' Maiden Field in Jacksonville's final tune up before opening conference play.
Nacogdoches jumped out to an early lead and the Maidens were unable to catch up, despite amassing 10 hits in the game, in what was a 6-2 win for the Lady Dragons.
The three Maidens at the top of the batting order combined to go 7-14, with Claire Gill leading the way by churning out three singles in four official trips to the dish.
Hannah Gonzalez went 2-4 with an RBI and Jasmine Gallegos also added two hits in four plate appearances.
Tacking on a base hit apiece for Jacksonville (9-9-1) were Lakyn Robinson and Jayden Smith.
Nacogdoches led 2-1 after three complete. The Lady Dragons sent four runners home in the top of the four to increase its advantage to 6-1.
Gonzales worked 2.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits. She walked three and fanned three, before giving way to Gallegos.
Jayla Garrett pitched a complete game for Nacogdoches and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits. She struck out 14 and issued tow free passes.
Garrett helped her own cause by going 2-2 at the plate with an RBI.
The Maidens will open District 18-4 A play at 6:45 p.m. on Friday by visiting Hudson.
