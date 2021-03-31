Maidens exit playoffs after loss to Forney in Area round

Forney's Lady Rabbits gave a dominating performance to record a 4-0 win over Jacksonville in a Class 5-A, Region II Area match that took place at Bruce Field in Athens on Tuesday evening.
Jacksonville ends the year with a 17-3-2 worksheet, while Forney (22-6-1) moves on to play Joshua in the regional quarterfinal round later this week.
Forney scored its first goal with 30:42 to play in the first half when Allie Cifuentas tapped a shot in, straight away, from close range.
Just over a minute afterwards the Lady Rabbits doubled their score when Fallon Weatherford punched in a shot from the flank, right to left, from about eight yards out that got past Maiden keeper Lesly Munoz to her right side.
The first half ended with Forney leading 3-0. Weatherford scored from about 20 yards out, straight away at the 15:53 juncture to account for the Lady Rabbits' third goal.
Forney's forwards had the edge over the Jacksonville defenders in the speed department, which played to the favor of the Lady Rabbits.
Forney had 20 shots on goal in the match, with the Maidens unable to get off a shot on frame.
Munoz, who along with Baleria Balderas and Angie Romero are Jacksonville's only seniors, made 16 saves in the contest.
Paige Lewis picked up the clean sheet in goal for the Lady Rabbits.
Forney came into the match having allowed only 12 goals all season. The Lady Rabbits outscored their opponents on average four goals to one and a half goals per game during the regular season.
The last Forney goal came with :02 showing on the clock.
