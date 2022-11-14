Maidens get 14 points from Butler, defeat Lady Lions 54-32

HENEDERSON - Trunijah Butler fired in 14 points and Jacksonville went on to clip Henderson 54-32 on Saturday afternoon at Lion Gymnasium.
The sophomore also accounted for three rebounds and two assists.
Maidens' head coach Sharae Smith said Jacksonville (2-1) started off slow, but used a big second half run to stop the Lady Lions (0-1).
Seniors Andrea "Dre" Donnell and Brooke Hornbuckle also played well. Donnell dropped in eight points and hauled in eight rebounds while Hornbuckle tossed in eight points and had six boards.
Kaylee Boyd, Tia Fuller and Kiah Clark had three assists apiece.
Jacksonville is scheduled to travel to Tenaha (2-0) on Tuesday evening.
