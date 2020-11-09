Grace Abercrombie made sure that the Jacksonville Maiden basketball team had something to celebrate on Saturday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Abercrombie scored 15 of her game-high 35 points in the pivotal fourth quarter to guide the Maidens to a 63-55 victory over the Longview HEAT in the season opener for both teams.
She sank six treys in the game, including three clutch shots from beyond the arc in the final frame.
Jacksonville, who is playing without the bulk of its team who are still involved in volleyball, trailed 42-39 going into the fourth quarter, which made Abercrombie's scoring outburst even more timely.
Andrea Donnell added 13 points for Jacksonville and Bryona Richards scored nine.
“Our young kids played well,” Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi said. “I am really proud of the way they all played.”
The Longview HEAT came ready to play and lead 15-10 after one quarter of play and 31-27 at halftime.
The HEAT was led in scoring by Jordan Parker with 18 points.
The home stand continues for Jacksonville on Tuesday when the Maidens host Lindale. The varsity game is expected to tip off around 6:30 p.m.
