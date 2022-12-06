Maidens hold off upset-minded Whitehouse, 39-33

WHITEHOUSE - Whenever Jacksonville and Whitehouse get together on the basketball court one can generally throw the records out the window.
The Fightin' Maidens tangled with the Ladycats inside C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena for 32:00 on Tuesday evening and were able to escape with a 39-33 victory.
Jacksonville (11-5) led its formal district rival, 18-15, at the break.
Whitehouse slipped to 2-9 with the loss.
The Maidens will be back on the road on Friday when they are scheduled to play Spring Hill at 6:15 p.m.
