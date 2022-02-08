Maidens log 3-1 win over Tyler High, Villanueva scores winning goal

Jacksonville posted a 3-1 victory over Tyler High on Tuesday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl to stay atop the district standings.
Maiden head soccer coach Colten McCown instructed his team to score as many goals as possible early in the match. That didn't happen, but the Maidens, who were playing without two starters (Taylor Gutierrez and Mya Morales) who are dinged up a little bit, did proved that they can score multiple goals in a short period of time.
With the match tied, 1-1, Victoria Villanueva took a deflection and knocked it in from about five yards out with 15:02 to play in the match, which turned out to be the game-winning goal.
The sophomore wasn't done, however, as she added an insurance goal with 10:40 left to play. Villanueva's second score came on a hard-struck ground shot that came from about 13 yards out, from the left side of the pitch.
Michelle Medellin put Jacksonville on the board first when she kicked an arching shot that went over the head of the Lady Lion keeper and bounced into the back of the net. The score came with 37:42 to go in the opening half.
The Lady Lion's only goal of the night came at the 16:34 mark of the second half, when Tyler scored on a corner kick that found its way into the side of the net.
Jacksonville goal keeper Julianna Dublin came up with nine saves in the contest.
The Maidens (7-3-1, 2-0) will travel to Nacogdoches on Friday.
Tyler slipped to 3-9, 0-2 with the defeat.
