Maidens' magical season ends with loss to No.1-ranked Celina

TYLER - Top-ranked Celina lived up to its billing on Friday by shutting out No.4-ranked Jacksonville 5-0 in a Class 4A, Region II semi-final tilt.
Celina will go up against either Anna or Kilgore in Saturday's regional final.
The match took place at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Bobcats moved to 26-0 with the win, while Jacksonville closed the book on the 2023 campaign with a 25-2-1 worksheet.
Celina first found the net less than 2:00 in to the first half when a Bobcat got lose on the right flank and fired the ball past Jacksonville keeper Emily Barrera, who came out to play the ball. The score came on the first shot of the match.
Celina took a 4-0 advantage into the dressing room at the break following a goal on a chip in at the 12:31 juncture of the first segment and a well-crafted shot by Mia Norman from 50 yards out that came on a free kick. Norman's boot came with 7:00 to play in the first half.
The Bobcats' last goal of the period came by way of a penalty kick at the 3:33 mark.
Celina scored one goal in the final 40:00 of action while continuing to keep the Maidens in check.
The Bobcat defense, who has given up just eight points all season, recorded its 19th shutout of 2023 with the victory over the Maidens.
Kaitlyn Gustafson came up with 11 saves and was the winning keeper.
Jacksonville's Barrera, a freshman, had seven saves.
Jacksonville, who had just three seniors (Aly Toledo, Elizabeth Rico and Andrea Escareno) on the roster exceeded expectations this season and sailed in uncharted waters by winning 20 matches by shutout, completing an undefeated run through district play and qualifying for the regional tournament for the first time in school history.
