Maidens open district with loss to Marshall

The Jacksonville High School volleyball team fell 3-0 (24-26, 15-25, 9-25) to Marshall on Friday afternoon at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The match was the district opener for both teams.
Despite having just three returnees from a year ago, the young Maidens gave the Lady Mavericks, who held a pronounced height advantage over Jacksonville on the front line, a good workout in the opening set.
Neither club was able to get more than a two-point lead in the first set.
The Maidens appeared to be making their move when they were able to cash in on an unforced defensive error by the Lady Mavs, which knotted the score at 22.
Meagan Holliday followed with a tip kill that moved the Maidens to a 23-22 lead.
The Lady Mav libero then hit the ball into the net on a return volley, which made the score 24-22.
Mahogony Williams of Marshall then tapped the ball into an open space for a Lady Mav point.
Following a Jacksonville hitting error that tied the score 24-24, the visitors scored the winning points off of a block that the Maidens couldn't return and on an ace.
Ladasia Holman had two kills and a dig for the Maidens and Ashley Freeney added six digs, a kill and seven assists.
Other leaders for the Maidens included Tacarra Foreman (2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Holliday (4 kills, 6 digs), Kristen Gonzalez (10 digs), Angie Romero (6 digs), La'Adriay Roland (3 blocks) and Kylee Carroll (3 digs).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.