Maidens outlast Ladycats behind Abercrombie's 37 points

GRACE ABERCROMBIE

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

The Jacksonville High School girls basketball team will head into Tuesday's District 16-5A opener at Lufkin (6:45 p.m.) having notched a 52-43 victory over Palestine on Saturday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.

The Maidens received 37 points from College of Charleston-signee Grace Abercrombie, who turned out to be a one-woman wrecking crew.

In other games played last week, the Maidens polished off Mexia, 57-50, and lost to Fairfield, 63-41.

Both Jacksonville and Lufkin will take 6-7 slates into Tuesday's tilt.

On Friday the Maidens are scheduled to entertain Whitehouse (time to be announced later this week).

