Maidens plaster Tyler High, 23-0

Jacksonville needed just two and a half innings to record a 23-0 win over Tyler High, in a District 16-5A contest that was originally slated to be played on Friday night, but was postponed until Monday due to rain.
The Maidens collected seven hits and profited from 21 walks issued by Lady Lion pitchers.
Asjia Canady and Grace Abercrombie both had multiple hits.
Canady tripled and drove in three runs, while Abercrombie stroked a double and had one RBI.
In the first inning Kloe Richards belted a grand slam over the fence in left field, which was the big hit of the evening. Richards drove in five runs in the game.
Clubbing a triple and driving in a pair of runs was Riley Todd.
Trinity Tyler had a base hit and an RBI for Jacksonville. (11-11, 6-2).
In the circle for the Maidens was Jasmine Gallegos. Gallegos worked all-three innings and didn't give up a hit while amassing nine strike outs and no walks.
Second-place Jacksonville (11-11, 6-2) will continue conference play by traveling to Nacogdoches on Tuesday. The Maidens, who have clinched a playoff spot, are two games back of first place Huntsville.
