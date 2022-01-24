Maidens play well in loss to first place Lady Hornets

Playing without the services of its point guard Kiah Cox (ankle injury), Jacksonville nevertheless, nearly pulled off an upset over first place Huntsville on Friday night at John Alexander Gymnasium, but the Lady Hornets were able to hang on late and post a 47-44 win.
The game went back and forth from the get go — the Maidens led 10-9 after one quarter of play, with Huntsville taking a 24-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Jacksonville (9-20, 0-5) dominated the Lady Hornets (19-8, 5-0) in the third quarter and were able to carry a 33-28 advantage into the final segment.
Huntsville responded by outscoring the Maidens 15-4 in the final period to secure the win.
“This team continues to grow, continues to learn and continues to fight,” Jacksonville head girls basketball coach Lynn Nabi said. “We missed a bunny layout in the last few seconds that could have made a difference, but I take nothing away from Huntsville; they are a good basketball team.”
Kaniah Anderson, a senior, sank four triples to pace Jacksonville in scoring with 12 points.
Trunijah Butler and Brooke Hornbuckle added seven points apiece for the home team.
Jacksonville will open the second round of district play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.