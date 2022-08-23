Maidens rally for an exciting 3-2 win over Lady Bears

With Gladewater leading 2-1, Jacksonville's Fightin' Maidens rallied to win the final two games of the evening on Tuesday at John Alexander Gymnasium where the home team turned backed the visitors, 3-2.
Jacksonville received a total team effort in securing the triumph as each of the 12 young ladies on the roster contributed to the victory.
The Maidens simply refused to throw in the towel on Tuesday and gave a superior effort in nailing down the win in what was only the team's second home match of the season.
Tacarra Forman sparked the Maidens on offense by slamming down 11 kills to compliment her two aces, two digs and two blocks. Trunijah Butler and Devonny Ray pitched in five kills apiece with Butler coming way with a couple of blocks and Ray having three blocks.
Kiera High accumulated four spikes and and equal number of blocks as Jacksonville played well along the front row.
Brook Hornbuckle amassed four kills, a block and four digs while Kelcie Dominy had three kills, six digs and eight assists.
Jacksonville's Chesni Speaker was a workhorse for her club. In addition to 25 assists, she had an ace, two kills and eight digs.
Claire Gill, the Maiden libero, led her squad in digs with 22.
Coming away with three aces and eight scoops was Janetzy Garcia.
Meanwhile Landry Harmel (1 ace, 7 digs), Sarah Lackey (1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs) and Audrey Parsons (4 digs) also contributed to the Maiden victory.
With Jacksonville leading 3-2 in the fifth game, Garcia came to the service line and reeled off seven-straight points to boost the Maiden advantage to 10-2, which put things out of reach for Gladewater, who made six unforced errors in the final set.
Next up for the Maidens will be the Athens Tournament, beginning on Thursday.
Junior Varsity: Jacksonville 2, Gladewater 0 (25-14, 25-22)
