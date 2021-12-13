Maidens rally in the final period to beat Athens, 37-32

ATHENS — Things can change rapidly in the game of basketball, and the Jacksonville Maidens proved that once again on Friday evening in Athens.
Trailing by 11 points to open the fourth quarter, the Maidens (7-8) put together one of their most complete quarters of the season to come from behind to beat Athens, 37-32.
The Lady Hornets controlled thing from the start by leading 12-6 after one period of play and 16-15 at halftime.
Leading scorer for the Maidens was Kristiana Huddleston with 12 points.
Trunijah Butler add 10 points — eight of which came in the fourth segment.
Meanwhile, Kiah Cox chipped in seven points and Brooke Hornbuckle tossed in five.
Jacksonville will be in action at the John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday by hosting Bullard. The junior varsity game is scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity.
