Maidens say goodbye to Brown, Wickware on Senior Night

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens celebrated the careers of seniors Keavia Brown and Kalicya Wickware, along with senior manager Shatra Jones, during Senior Night festivities that took place a few minutes before tip-off of the Maidens' game against Nacogdoches on Saturday night.
Jacksonville played quell in spurts, but was unable to string together four quarters of solid play, which led to a 47-27 win by the Lady Dragons (7-21, 2-7).
Trailing 13-2 going into the second period, the Maidens came out strong in the period and forced Nacogdoches to turn the ball over 10 times in the quarter.
Even though the visitors led 22-11 at the break, it seemed as though the momentum had shifted over to the Jacksonville side.
Following a basket by Trunijah Butler at the 6:54 mark of the third stanza, Jacksonville cut the Lady Dragon lead to single digits, 22-13, but Nacogdoches came back later in the period and led 30-18 going into the fourth.
The Maidens continued to claw and scratch and managed to trim the Lady Dragon advantage to eight points, 30-22, after back-to-back buckets by Brooke Hornbuckle, who led Jacksonville in scoring with 11 points, and Kristiana Huddleston.
Nacogdoches then went on a 13-0 run to sew up the win and snuff out the Maidens' chance at victory.
“We've got great kids... they are young and we just didn't play together as a team very well,” Jacksonville head girls basketball coach Lynn Nabi said. “We have a lot of work to do in the off season.”
Butler added seven points for the Maidens and Chaznii Scott pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
The Lady Dragons were led in scoring by Keniyah Evans with nine points. Four Nacogdoches players chipped in seven points each.
Jacksonville will conclude its season with a trip to Huntsville on Tuesday.
