Maidens' season draws to a close with bi-district loss to Hallsville

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville's bi-district draw was anything but favorable as the Maidens were matched up against Hallsville, who tied for the 15-5A championship, but lost their seeding game to Sulphur Springs.
Hallsville ended the Maidens' post season after carving out a 6-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Whitehouse High School, in what was a one-game, winner take all affair.
Jacksonville, the third-place team out of District 16-5A, ends the year with a 12-14 worksheet, while the Ladycats improved to 19-6-1.
Hallsville scored one run in the top of the first inning, but Jacksonville came right back to tie things up going into the second frame.
Kylie McCown led off by drawing a base on balls off of Maddie Melton, the Ladycat starter. McCown moved over to second following a nice sacrifice bunt by Claire Gill. McCown then pulled up at third following a wild pitch. After Riley Todd was walked, McCown raced home on another wild pitch, which turned out to be the Maidens' first, and only run of the game.
Melton had command of all of her pitches and allowed just two hits; singles by Gill and Jasmine Gallegos. She struck out 14 and walked four.
The Ladycats garnered seven hits in the game, three of which were doubles.
Hallsville will take on Red Oak in the Area round late next week. Red Oak beat North Forney 2-0 in a best-of-3 bi-district series.
