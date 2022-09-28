Maidens see district record slip to 1-1 after loss to Palestine

Tacarra Foreman comes up with a dig for Jacksonville in a district match against Palestine on Tuesday at the John Alexander Gymnasium. Foreman led the Maidens with eight kills. Palestine prevailed 3-0.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

The Jacksonville High School volleyball team was looking to open District 18-4A play by going 2-0 on Tuesday night at John Alexander Gymnasium, but Palestine had other ideas.

The Ladycats managed to even their conference record at 1-1 by stopping Jacksonville 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20).

The Maidens' struggled on the back row and Palestine was able to capitalize on that.

Up 1-0, the Ladycats took a commanding lead in Game 2 after Malina Thompson reeled off 11-straight points from the service line, giving Palestine a 21-9 lead.

The two teams played on even terms the rest of the set.

In Game 3, the Maidens led 9-6 before Thompson returned to the service line and crafted a 7-0 run to gain separation on the home team.

Tacarra Foreman led Jacksonville with eight kills and two aces while Brooke Hornbuckle had five spikes.

Ja'naa Johnson had a match-high 11 kills for Palestine.

Jacksonville will travel to Bullard for a 4:30 p.m. match on Friday.

In sub-varsity action, Jacksonville won the JV "A" match 2-0 (25-16, 25-14) and the JV "B" match, 2-0.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you