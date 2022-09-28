Maidens see district record slip to 1-1 after loss to Palestine

The Jacksonville High School volleyball team was looking to open District 18-4A play by going 2-0 on Tuesday night at John Alexander Gymnasium, but Palestine had other ideas.
The Ladycats managed to even their conference record at 1-1 by stopping Jacksonville 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-20).
The Maidens' struggled on the back row and Palestine was able to capitalize on that.
Up 1-0, the Ladycats took a commanding lead in Game 2 after Malina Thompson reeled off 11-straight points from the service line, giving Palestine a 21-9 lead.
The two teams played on even terms the rest of the set.
In Game 3, the Maidens led 9-6 before Thompson returned to the service line and crafted a 7-0 run to gain separation on the home team.
Tacarra Foreman led Jacksonville with eight kills and two aces while Brooke Hornbuckle had five spikes.
Ja'naa Johnson had a match-high 11 kills for Palestine.
Jacksonville will travel to Bullard for a 4:30 p.m. match on Friday.
In sub-varsity action, Jacksonville won the JV "A" match 2-0 (25-16, 25-14) and the JV "B" match, 2-0.
