Maidens take first, Indians finish second at Tribe Relays

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden track and field team won its second meet in as many weeks on Wednesday by claiming first place at the Tribe Relays.
The Jacksonville boys showed improvement from last week in finishing in second place in the team standings.
The Tribe Relays were originally scheduled for Friday, but were moved up a couple of days to avoid the possibility rain on Friday.
In the varsity girls division, Jacksonville totaled 250 points, with Lindale coming in second with 190 points.
Rusk (90) came in third place, with Laneville (20) taking fourth place.
A formidable Lindale squad won the varsity boys division with 241 points.
Team Jacksonville (164) was second with Rusk (156) coming in third palce.
Laneville earned 19 points to finish in fourth in the team standings.
The Tribe Relays were held at Howard Cook Field on the JHS campus.
Tribe Relays Varsity Boys Division (Jacksonville, Rusk top five finishers)
100M Dash-2. Devin McCuin (J), 11.18; 3. Trey Devereaux(R), 11.19; 4. Alex Jones(R), 11.40; 5. Monte Hollins(R), 11.64
200M Dash-2.Landon Weaver(R), 23.19; 3. Jackson Crysup(R), 23.55
400M Dash-2.Kameron Conwell (J), 54.38; 3. Will Dixon(R), 56.31; 4. John Johnson (J), 56.36; 5. Owen McCown(R), 56.81
800M Run-1.Marco Hernandez (J), 2:07.87; 3. Cristobal Gallegos (J), 2:12.53; 4. Eli Delagua(R), 2:14.88
1600M Run-1.Angel Luna (J), 5:07.81; 4. Miguel Pinuelas (J), 5.11.92
3200M Run- 1. Luna (J), 11:14.42; 3. Pinuelas (J), 11:24.53; 4. Jacinto Flores (J), 11:43.23
110M Hurdles- 2. Joseph McGowan(R), 17.08; 3. PJ Wallace(R), 18.09; 5. Ta'Roderick Brooks(R), 18.93
300M Hurdles-1. Amarion Tilley(R), 43.47; 2. Patrick Clater (J), 44.10; 3. McGowan(R), 44.23
4X100M Relay- 2. JHS (Kaleab Clayton, Cameron Robinson, Isaiah Mallard, McCuin), 45.75; 3. RHS (Devereaux, Ward, Crysup, Jones), 45.92
4X200M Relay- 1. RHS (Weaver, Ward, Crysup, Jones), 1:32.49; 2. JHS (Clayton, Robinson, Mallard, McCuin), 1:34.17
4X400M Relay-2. JHS (Gallegos, Jermaine Taylor, Clayton, Hernandez), 3:43.96; RHS (Delagua, Tilley, McCown, Dixon), 3:51.80
Long Jump-2. Weaver(R), 20'-6”; 3. McGowan(R), 19'-4.5”
Shot Put- 4. Cameron Sadler(R), 33'-10”; 5. Lane Gilchrist(R), 33'-1”
Discus- 3. Brantley Bauer (J), 93'-0”; 4. Gilchrist(R), 83'-07”; 5. Sadler(R), 82'-7”
Triple Jump- 2. Mallard (J), 40'-1”; 3. Brooks(R), 40'-0”; 4. McGowan(R), 39'-11.5”
High Jump- 2. Conwell (J), 5'-4”; 3.Taylor Wade (J), 5'-4”
Pole Vaught- 3. Trent Powell (J), 8'-6”
Tribe Relays Varsity Girls Division (Jacksonville, Rusk top five finishers)
100M Dash- 1. Katelynn Hogg, (J), 12.37; 2. Jazmyne White (J), 12.93
200M Dash- 2. Hogg (J), 27.31; 4. Kevia Brown (J), 29.24
400M Dash- 1. Ticey LaNajeh (J), 1:07.85; 2. Madison Soultanova (J), 1:08.20; 4. Libby Langston(R), 1:12.40; 5. Nicole Burkhalter(R), 1:13.59
800M Run- 1. Emily Martinez (J), 2:43.08; 2. Alexia Davis (J), 2:44.95; 5. Langston(R), 2:51.78
1600M Run- 1. Soultanova (J), 5:56.71; 2. 2. Martinez (J), 6:00.57; 3. Davis (J), 6:01.96
3200M Run- 1. Martinez (J), 12:50.78; 2. Davis (J), 12:54.27; 4. Jordyn Babyak(R), 14:39.14
100M Hurdles- 2. Kayanna Jones (R), 20.16; 3. Mary Luna (J), 20.46; 4. Madison Walker(R), 20.69
300M Hurdles- 2. Kristiana Huddleston (J), 56.15; 4. Erica Anderson(R), 57.81
4X100M Relay- 1. JHS (Tacarra Foreman, Laci Floyd, Brown, White), 52.37; 2. RHS (Brooklyn Barfield, Burkhalter, Keyada Kincade, Kaycee Johnson), 56.79
4X200M Relay- 2. JHS (Foreman, Floyd, Hogg, White), 1:57.50; 3. RHS (Barefield, Anderson, Keira Beck, Kincade), 2:00.62
4X400 Relay-2. RHS (Langston, Burkhalter, Jadyn Tyer, Markenna Burkhalter), 5:05.89
Long Jump- 1. White (J), 16'-10.5”; 2. Hogg (J), 16'-7.50”; Floyd (J), 14'-3.50”
Shot Put- 1. Bethany Lavender (J), 28'-11.50”; 2. Alyssa Justice (J), 28'-7”
Discus- 3. A'niya Sutton(R), 80'-5”; Gabby Flores(R), 75'-5”;
Triple Jump- 2. White, (J), 36'-11.5”; 2. Hogg (J), 32'-3.50”; 3. Foreman, (J), 31'-7.50”
High Jump- 1. Grace Abercrombie (J), 5'-0”; 2. Huddleston (J), 4'-6”
Pole Vault- 2. Floyd (J), 7'-6”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.