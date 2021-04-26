Maidens to play Whitehouse in seeding game after loss to Huntsville

In its final regular-season game, Jacksonville was unable to deny Huntsville an undefeated regular season.
The Lady Hornets stung the Maidens to the tune of 14-4 to end up 24-3, 10-0.
Jacksonville (12-12, 7-3) ended the regular campaign tied with Whitehouse for second place in the District 16-5A standings.
The two school split their regular-season meetings, each winning on the road; therefore a playoff seeding game is needed to determine who represents the loop as the second place team and which squad will be the third-place representative.
That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday evening in Whitehouse.
The Jacksonville-Whitehouse winner will take on Mount Pleasant in the bi-district round of the state playoffs later this week.
The loser will face either Sulphur Springs or Hallsville in its playoff opener.
Huntsville's J.J. Duke held the Maidens to just three hits while striking out 11 in posting the complete-game win in the circle.
Grace Abercrombie struck the big blow for Jacksonville in the form of a three-run home run over the fence in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Abercrombie's blast plated courtesy runners Payton Johnson and Jayden Smith.
Kylie McCown added a double for the Maidens, with a Claire Gill single accounting for Jacksonville's remaining hit.
