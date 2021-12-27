Maidens to tangle with Metroplex powers in Dallas ISD Holiday Invite

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens will be spending a few days in Dallas this week; call it a business trip.
Head coach Lynn Nabi's team will be playing in the 81st Annual Dallas Independent School District Holiday Invitational.
Jacksonville (8-9) will commence play in the Gold Division with a 1:30 p.m. game on Tuesday against the Lady Lions from Frisco Reedy (11-6).
At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Maidens will face off against either Dallas Pinkston or Lancaster.
Both of Tuesday's games will be played at Hillcrest High School in Dallas.
The Maidens will continue bracket play at either noon or 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday against a team to be determined. That game will also take place at the Hillcrest Gymnasium.
Jacksonville last played on Dec. 17 when it lost to state-ranked Mabank on the road.
