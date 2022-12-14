Maidens XC standout Martinez named to All-State team

Emily Martinez, a junior at Jacksonville High School, has been named to the Class 4A All-State Cross Country team.
Martinez finished in 35th place in a field that numbered 152 at the UIL Class 4A State Cross Country Championships that were contested in Round Rock early last month.
Martinez posted a time 12:38 at state.
She has punched her ticket to the state championships in each of the past three seasons.
Martinez, who was coached by Brittney Batten, was timed in 13:15 in winning the district meet in mid-October in Jacksonville.
At, or near, the front the entire season, Martinez was able to continually run at a faster clip in each race this past season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.