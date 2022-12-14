Maidens XC standout Martinez named to All-State team

EMILY MARTINEZ, Jacksonville High School

 Courtesy photo

Emily Martinez, a junior at Jacksonville High School, has been named to the Class 4A All-State Cross Country team.

Martinez finished in 35th place in a field that numbered 152 at the UIL Class 4A State Cross Country Championships that were contested in Round Rock early last month.

Martinez posted a time 12:38 at state.

She has punched her ticket to the state championships in each of the past three seasons.

Martinez, who was coached by Brittney Batten, was timed in 13:15 in winning the district meet in mid-October in Jacksonville.

At, or near, the front the entire season, Martinez was able to continually run at a faster clip in each race this past season.

