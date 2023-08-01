About three hours before Tuesday’s Major League Baseball Trade deadline, the Houston Astros and New York Mets announced a trade that will send 40-year-old Justin Verlander back to Space City.
In return, the Mets receive a pair of minor-league outfielders in Drew Gilbert, Houston’s No. 1 prospect and Ryan Clifford.
After helping Houston win two World Series during his five seasons in Houston, Verlander signed with the Mets in the off season. He waived his no-trade clause to return to become an Astro once again. The Mets agreed to pay a large portion of his salary over the next two seasons as a part of the trade agreement.
Verlander, a starting pitcher, has a 3.15 earned run average for the season, but is 4-1 with a 1.49 ERA over his last seven starts.
He has fanned 81 and walked 31 in 94.1 innings of work this season.
The Texas Rangers, who entered play Tuesday just a half game in front of the Astros in the American League West, picked up Max Scherzer Saturday in a trade with the Mets.
Scherzer is 9-4 this year with a 4.01 ERA. He has struck out 121 batters and walked 30 in 107.2 innings of work.
The Rangers parted ways with 21-year-old middle infielder Luisangel Acuna, the organization’s No. 4 prospect, in order to land Scherzer.
On Sunday, the trade winds continued to blow through Arlington as Texas reached an agreement with St. Louis to acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton.
Montgomery (6-9, 3.42 ERA, 35 BB, 108 K in 21 starts this season) gives Texas another front-of-the-rotation starter.
In 42 relief outings, Stratton posted a 1-1 record with a 4.36 ERA. He is an established major league talent that will strengthen the Rangers’ bullpen.
Texas sent pitchers John King and T. K. Roby to the Cardinals, along with infielder Tommy Saggese. Only King had major league experience.
