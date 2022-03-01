Major League Baseball cancels first two series of '22 season

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced late Tuesday afternoon that the first two series of the 2022 season have been canceled due to an ongoing work stoppage.
This is the first time in nearly three decades that MLB games have been axed due to a labor impasse.
The league and the MLB Players Association have been unable to reach an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
Both parties have been meeting for the past nine days in an effort to end the lockout, but the two sides have not been successful in hammering out a new agreement by the league's self-imposed deadline of 4 p.m. CST.
The lockout began on Dec. 2, 2021, after the previous CBA expired.
The new season was slated to open on March 31.
Today's actions have pushed back Opening Day to at least April 6.
No new bargaining meetings are scheduled at this time, according to Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner.
