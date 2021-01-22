Major League Baseball legend Hank Aaron dead at 86

The Atlanta Braves have confirmed that Henry “Hank” Aaron died Friday morning at the age of 86.
Aaron will always be remembered for breaking Babe Ruth's career home run record on April 8, 1974 when he stroked his 715th round tripper.
Aaron's record stood until August 2007 when it was surpassed by Barry Bonds.
Aaron ended his long career with 755 home runs.
He was a 25-time Major League Baseball All Star, a World Series champion and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Aaron, who was born in Mobile, Ala, is survived by his wife Billye and children Gaile, Hank Jr., Lary, Dorinda and Ceci.
