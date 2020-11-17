Malakoff moves up to No. 1 in final #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll

The Tigers from Malakoff received seven first-place votes and 202 points to take over at the top of the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.
The No. 1 spot was previously held by Gladewater, who was upset in bi-district by Mount Vernon, 51-39. That win propelled Mt. Vernon from No. 11 to No. 6.
In the No. 2 spot this week is Mineola, who collected three first-place votes and 196 points.
Undefeated Timpson garnered four first-place votes, along with 182 points, to come in thrid.
Diboll entered the ranking at Nos. 13 while West Rusk checked in at No. 14, along with Tyler Grace Community.
Tumbling out of the top 15 was Joaquin and Winnsboro.
There was no change in the top five in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.
Carthage (9-0) picked up 14 first-place votes and 210 points to remain No. 1, followed by Texas High (193), Gilmer (175), Longview (171) and Lindale (156).
After being unranked last week, Chapel Hill (7-4) came in at No. 14 with 26 points.
Following its loss to Whitehouse last Friday, Marshall was the only school that fell out of the top 15.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 210 9-0 1
2. Texas High 193 7-0 2
3. Gilmer 175 10-1 3
4. Longview 171 6-2 4
5. Lindale 156 9-2 5
6. Pleasant Grove 137 8-3 6
7. Whitehouse 133 7-0 8
8. Kilgore 101 8-3 10
9. Pine Tree 92 5-1-1 6
10. Center 83 8-3 11
11. Tyler Legacy 56 2-4 12
12. Van 53 7-4 14
13. Jasper 30 8-2 9
14. Chapel Hill 26 7-4 NR
15. Lufkin 23 3-4 15
Others receiving votes: Paris 17; Marshall 14; Tyler High 8; Nacogdoches 1.
Dropped out: Marshall.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Malakoff (7) 202 7-2 2
2. Mineola (3) 196 10-1 3
3. Timpson (4) 182 11-0 4
4. Tatum 162 8-1 5
5. Daingerfield 142 9-2 6
6. Mount Vernon 139 9-2 11
7. Elysian Fields 125 9-2 8
8. Waskom 110 9-1 9
9. Gladewater 104 8-3 1
10. Paul Pewitt 67 7-3 13
11. Hawkins 49 10-1 7
12. Hughes Springs 48 6-3 15
13. Diboll 36 6-4 NR
T14. Tyler Grace 32 5-1 14
T14. West Rusk 32 7-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Joaquin 17; Winnsboro 14; Carlisle 11; Hooks 3; White Oak 3; Beckville 1.
Dropped out: Joaquin, Winnsboro.
