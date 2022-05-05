MAN ON A MISSION: Aiden Gay to represent JHS at state track and field championships

After placing eighth in shot put at regionals last year, Jacksonville's Aiden Gay was determine to qualify for regionals again this season and to earn a podium finish this time around.
Gay a senior, achieved his goal by finishing in second place last week at the UIL, Class 5A, Region II Track and Field Championships at University of Texas Arlington's Maverick Stadium. His second place effort qualified him for the UIL Class 5A, State Track and Field Championships, to be contested at University of Texas Austin late next week.
"It feels exhilarating to be able to have a chance to compete at state," Gay said during his workout on Wednesday afternoon. "I'm happy and pleased that all the hard work has paid off."
Gay said that he is satisfied with his form heading into the state meet.
"I won three firsts during the regular season, I was the district and area champion and I finished in second place at regionals, so it has been a good year for me and I feel that I am ready for state." he said.
Aside from Lucas Williams of Colleyville Heritage, who has a seed throw of 58'-00.50", the rest of the field is tightly bunched, Gay said. "I feel I have as good a chance as anyone else. You just have to go down there (to Austin) and execute."
Gay's seed throw covered 52'-11.75".
Gay, who is coached by Thad Black, stated that training for shot put started as soon as the powerlifting season was over and that it involves much work in the weight room each week, as well as working on the actual throws.
"You have to commit and put your mind to it," Gay said. "But the neat thing is, if you put the work in, you can be successful in this sport."
Following graduation, Gay, who signed to play football at East Texas Baptist University in February, said that he has had a change of plans. He will now be attending the Tyler Junior College Fire Academy, in hopes of one day becoming a firefighter.
And if Gay puts forth the same amount of effort that he has dedicated to shot put, don't be surprised to see his name at or near the top of the fire academy graduation ranks in the near future.
