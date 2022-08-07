MAN ON THE MOVE: Martin Melchor joins coaching staff of top 25 men's team

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Martin Melchor of Jacksonville has been named as assistant men's soccer coach at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
The Falcons are members of the Mid-American Conference (MAC), which plays at the NCAA, Division I level.
The Bowling Green men, who are coached by Eric Nichols, are tied with Campbell University for 25th in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll.
Last season Bowling Green posted an 11-6-3 record and went 2-2-2 in conference play and went on to defeat Louisville, 1-0, in the opening round of post season play.
Melchor served as assistant women's soccer coach at University of Texas Tyler prior to joining the Falcon's staff.
Before starting at UT Tyler in January, Melchor served for three years as the head men's and women's soccer coach at Jacksonville College, where he led the Lady Jaguars to their first national ranking in school history.
Melchor played collegiatly at Coastal Carolina University (Sun Belt Conference, NCAA, Division I). During his time there the team won three conference championships and made four appearances in the NCAA tournament from 2014-17.
He still holds the Jacksonville High School record for most goals scored in a career (114).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.