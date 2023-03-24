TYLER - Student-athletes representing Jacksonville, Bullard, Brook Hill, Alto and New Summerfield have been selected to play in the annual Azalea Orthopedic All-Star High School Basketball Classic, which will be played on April 1 at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Jacksonville's Devin McCuin and Rashawn Mumphrey from Alto will suit up for the East team.
The West squad will include Jakub Dluzewski from Brook Hill along with Garrett Nuckolls, Owen Thompson and Jeffery Brooks, all Bullard Panthers.
Bullard head boys basketball coach Dean Nuckolls will serve as head coach of the West team.
In the girls all-star clash, New Summerfield's Karlee Andrade will be playing for the East squad.
The girls game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m., with the boys contest to follow soon afterwards.
Tickets are $6 for adults. Student tickets are $3, or free by presenting a school ID.
Proceeds from the games will benefit Bethesda Health Care.
