MARCH MADNESS: A&M Corpus Christi, Texas Southern set for First Four games

DAYTON, Ohio — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard Trevian Tennyson got a taste of the pomp and star treatment at last year’s First Four and wanted more.
The Islanders lost their 2022 play-in game to Texas Southern, which notched its second First Four victory in a row.
“We had meetings at the beginning of the year, and the only thing I told them was, my goal this year was to get back to March Madness,” said Tennyson, who led the Islanders with 15.7 points per game and hit 41% of his 3-pointers. “We’re here, so that’s really it.
“Anything can happen really because it’s March Madness,” Tennyson said Monday. “Last year we started off on a really good trail. We (were) up, I think, almost 15, and we didn’t end up coming up with the win. Really, just anything can happen.”
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10) has won 12 of its last 13, including the Southland Conference tournament. This time in the First Four, they face the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State, a team that had a losing record before winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament for the first time in 23 years.
For the Redhawks, it was the first winning season in nine years.
“It’s basketball Christmas. It really is,” Southeast Missouri State coach Brad Korn said. “Every time you turn the corner, you smile at something else. We had a guy playing bagpipes at the hotel today, so what else could you ask for?”
The winner moves on as the 16th seed to face top-seeded Alabama in the first round at Birmingham on Thursday.
THESE GUYS AGAIN
Texas Southern is as close to a First Four regular as the annual play-in event can claim.
The Tigers return to the event for the third straight year and fifth time overall, facing off Wednesday night against Fairleigh Dickinson (17-15), the New Jersey school that won a First Four game in 2019 and is just a year removed from a 4-22 finish.
Texas Southern’s fifth-year coach, Johnny Jones, is 3-0 in the First Four since taking over in 2018. The Tigers come to Dayton this time with a losing record (14-20) but earned the postseason berth by sweeping through the Southwest Conference tournament, beating second-seeded Grambling State in the final.
The winner of the Texas Southern-Fairleigh Dickinson game will jump on Interstate 70 for the hour’s drive to Columbus, where it will slot in as the 16th seed in the East and play top-seeded Purdue on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.