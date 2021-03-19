MARCH MADNESS: No. 15-seed Oral Roberts KOs No. 2 Ohio St. in OT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A pair of Texans were the catalysts for Tulsa, Okla.-based Oral Roberts University to upset Ohio State University, 75-72, in overtime on Friday afternoon at Mackey Arena.
The game was a first round affair in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Tournament.
Kevin Obanor, a junior out of Houston, scored a game-high 30 points and came down with 11 rebounds while sophomore Max Abamas from Rockwall pumped in 29.
The game was close through, as the most either squad led was by eight points.
The Golden Eagles (17-10) seeded 15th, outscored the No. 2-seeded Buckeyes 11-8 in overtime, to seal the deal.
Oral Roberts is the Summit League champions.
Ohio State ends the year with a 21-10 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.