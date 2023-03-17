MARCH MADNESS: One and done for Aggies courtesy of Penn State

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Andrew Funk had the shooting game of his career on Penn State’s biggest stage in more than two decades.
Funk went 8 of 10 on 3-pointers and scored 27 points Thursday night in a 76-59 win over Texas A&M for the Nittany Lions’ first NCAA Tournament victory in 22 years.
“He’s an OK shooter,” Penn State star Jalen Pickett deadpanned before breaking into a wide smile. “He puts in a lot of work on his jump shot. When he gets going like that, we’ve got to find him.”
Funk, in his first year at Penn State after transferring from Bucknell, led the 10th-seeded Nittany Lions (23-13) to their ninth victory in 11 games. They next play No. 2 seed Texas in the second round of the Midwest Region on Saturday.
“When you make that first and second one, the rim opens up a little bit for sure,” Funk said. “In this offense I know I’m going to get a lot of shots from 3. You get into a rhythm, especially in a game where the offense is flowing like that.”
Texas A&M (25-10) had won 10 of 12 as it entered its first NCAA Tournament since 2018. The seventh-seeded Aggies lost in the first round for only the second time in nine appearances since 2006.
Dexter Dennis scored 19 points to lead A&M, which shot 34%. The Aggies had battled back from a 6-5 start to the season that included a couple of bad nonconference losses. They ended up second in the Southeastern Conference and reached the league tournament title game.
“As yucky as this game was, I think we will look back at what has transpired the last 75 days with great memories,” coach Buzz Williams said. “What has transpired since then has been so good. As time goes, we’ll look back at that.”
