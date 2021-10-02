Marshall scores 43 points in 2nd quarter, routs Indians, 64-21

MARSHALL — To say it was all Marshall in Friday night's District 9-5A-II game against the visiting Jacksonville Indians, would by an understatement.
The Mavericks outscored the Tribe 43-7 in the second quarter alone in route to taking a 64-21 victory over the Indians on homecoming at Marshall.
Marshall (3-2, 2-0) led 57-14 at halftime.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second half, which was, mercifully, played under a running clock.
The night actually started out on a positive note for the Indians (1-4, 1-1), with Jacksonville able to draw first blood when Ryan McCown connected with Devin McCuin, who was all alone in the right corner of the end zone, for a 6-yard touchdown on the Tribe's second possession of the game.
Seven plays later Marshall answered as 6'-3” Jacorey Smith hauled in a 4-yard touchdown strike from Michael Olvera, which tied the game, 7-7.
The Mavs then scored 24-unanswered points to move in front of the Tribe 31-7 with 9:28 left in the first half.
Marshall managed to score points in just about every way possible.
During the 24-point outburst JQ Smith scored on a 47-yard run from scrimmage, Mav placekicker Buck Buchanan drilled a 41-yard field goal, Domar Roberson returned a punt 47 yards for six points and Jarkavion Williams picked off a McCown pass and ran it in for a 40-yard pick six.
Marshall kept intense pressure on McCown, who finished up 13-30-4 for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Quintarus Hawkins was credited with a pick six after intercepting a McCown pass with 1:56 to go in the first half and returning the ball 90 yards for a touchdown.
Jacksonville's second touchdown of the opening half covered 65 yards (McCown to McCuin) and came with 8:45 to go in the second period.
McCuin out jumped two Marshall defenders to snare the ball and then raced into the end zone unchallenged.
McCuin finished with six catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
There were mass substitutions by both teams in the final half, with Tony Penson taking over under center for the Indians.
A 2-yard scoring run by the senior quarterback that took place at the end of the third frame was the Tribe's only points of the final half.
Penson also was on the receiving end of three passes for 47 yards.
Derreion Hinton, led Jacksonville in rushing, with five carries for 26 yards.
Jacksonville will take on Pine Tree (3-2, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl. The Pirates rallied in the second half to edge Nacogdoches, 18-13, on Friday in Nacogdoches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.