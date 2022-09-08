Martinez leads Maidens to first place finish at Willie Wildcat invite

The Jacksonville Maiden cross country team won first place at the Whitehouse Willie Wildcat Invitational on Saturday. The Maidens finished with 56 points, with Troup (77) coming in second place.

 WHITEHOUSE — The Jacksonville High School girl's cross country team carved out a first place finish in the team standings (small school division) at the Whitehouse Willie Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.

The meet was the first of the season for the Brittney Batten-coached Maidens.

Jacksonville finished with 56 points, followed by Troup (77), Union Grove (78) and Lindale (91). A bit farther back was Cumberland Academy (100) and Bishop T.K. Gorman (112).

Jacksonville-junior and 2021 state Class 5A qualifier Emily Martinez was the first to cross the finish line. She was clocked in 13:44 (2 miles) and out finished 47 other contestants that comprised the field.

Coming in 10th place for the Maidens was Sophia Hernandez (15:20), followed by Diana Garcia (15:43), who placed 13th.

Elizabeth Nava (15:57) and Aly Toledo (16:04) rounded things out by coming in 15th and 17th place respectfully for those that contributed towards Jacksonville's points in the team standings.

Other Maidens that competed at Whitehouse included: 19. Arely Romero (16:22), 22. Jaquelin Salazar (16:30), 31. Janetzy Garcia (17:51) and 35. Victoria Villanueva (18:06).

Next up for the Jacksonville girls will be the New Summerfield Meet on Saturday.

