Martinez leads Maidens to first place finish at Willie Wildcat invite

WHITEHOUSE — The Jacksonville High School girl's cross country team carved out a first place finish in the team standings (small school division) at the Whitehouse Willie Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
The meet was the first of the season for the Brittney Batten-coached Maidens.
Jacksonville finished with 56 points, followed by Troup (77), Union Grove (78) and Lindale (91). A bit farther back was Cumberland Academy (100) and Bishop T.K. Gorman (112).
Jacksonville-junior and 2021 state Class 5A qualifier Emily Martinez was the first to cross the finish line. She was clocked in 13:44 (2 miles) and out finished 47 other contestants that comprised the field.
Coming in 10th place for the Maidens was Sophia Hernandez (15:20), followed by Diana Garcia (15:43), who placed 13th.
Elizabeth Nava (15:57) and Aly Toledo (16:04) rounded things out by coming in 15th and 17th place respectfully for those that contributed towards Jacksonville's points in the team standings.
Other Maidens that competed at Whitehouse included: 19. Arely Romero (16:22), 22. Jaquelin Salazar (16:30), 31. Janetzy Garcia (17:51) and 35. Victoria Villanueva (18:06).
Next up for the Jacksonville girls will be the New Summerfield Meet on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.