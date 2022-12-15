Martins Mill Invitational: Guard rally in final half to top Tatum, 46-41

MARTINS MILL - Brook Hill overcame a nine-point deficit to trip up Tatum, 46-41, in opening day play in the Martins Mill Bryan Mewbourne Invitational on Thursday night.
The Guard (8-1) did a defensive number on the UIL Class 3A Eagles by limiting Tatum to just 11 points in the final half.
Jakub Dluzewski dropped in a game-high 10 points for the No. 10-ranked Guard, while Noah Langemeier pitched in 12.
Completing the scoring for the Orange and navy was Colton Carson (8)m Beck Langemeier (5) and Braxton Durrett (2).
Brook Hill will face Lipan at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
