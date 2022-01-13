Mason Cirkel signs with Kansas Wesleyan

RUSK — Following his scheduled spring graduation from Rusk High School, senior Mason Cirkel will be opening the next chapter in his life, which will unfold in Salina, Kansas.
On Wednesday the left handed pitcher on the Rusk High School baseball team signed a national letter to continue his education and baseball endeavors at Kansas Wesleyan University.
Cirkel made immense contributions to last year's Eagle team, who finished as the Class 4A state runner up.
Statistically he posted a 10-3 record and had a 0.86 earned run average in 72 innings of work.
According to the scouting reports, Cirkel is known as a finesse pitcher who has excellent movement on his pitchers.
And while working as a starter at Rusk, Cirkel showed that he can handle coming in out of the bullpen in high-pressure situations.
In last year's state semi-final game against Sinton, Rusk head baseball coach Ross McMurry used Cirkel in a relief role that resulted in the Eagles advancing to the state championship game.
Cirkel entered the game in the final inning and needed just seven pitches to retire two Sinton batters and preserve the win for Rusk.
A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State selection (honorable mention) last year, Cirkel plans on majoring in kinesiology at Kansas Wesleyan.
The Coyotes compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC), the oldest NAIA conference. The conferences' members are located in the states of Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.
