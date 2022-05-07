Mason Cirkel's no-hitter propels Rusk to series sweep over Pirates

NAVASOTA - Lefty Mason Cirkel pitched a complete game (5 innings, run rule) no-hitter to spark Rusk to a 10-0 triumph over Waco La Vega on Saturday afternoon in Navasota.
The win gave the Eagles (15-12) the series sweep over the Pirates (9-11) and a Class 4A, Region III bi-district championship.
Next week the Red and Black will advance to play LaGrange (11-17-1) in the area round. Date, time and location are to be announced.
LaGrange won its series over Burnet, 2-1, on Saturday to advance to play the Eagles for the second-consecutive season.
The Pirates were clueless at the plate against Cirkel, who has signed with Kansas Wesleyan University. Cirkel struck out seven and walked one.
Will Dixon, Peighton Vargas, Tarrant Sunday and Wade Williams each had two hits in the Eagles' 11-hit afternoon.
Dixon, a Stephen F. Austin signee, doubled, drove in a run and scored three of the Eagles' runs.
Sunday stroked a two-base knock and collected three RBI while Williams had a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Brayden Boudreaux smacked a double and drove in a run for Rusk.
Adding a base hit and an RBI was Trey Devereaux.
Rusk also swept La Vega last season in the bi-district round.
