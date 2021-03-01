Matthew Randall throws no-hitter for Alto

GRAND SALINE — Matthew Randall tossed a complete game no-hitter on Saturday as Alto breezed past Winona, 10-0.
The game was played at Grand Saline High School.
Randall struck out six Wildcats and walked three.
Leading the Yellowjackets at the plate were Jackson Duplichain (2-2, with a double), Jackson Howell (2-3, 3 RBI) and Randall (2-3, 2 RBI and a double).
A single by Johnny Soto accounted for Alto's remaining hit.
The game was called after four and a half innings due to the mercy rule.
Alto is scheduled to host Onalaska at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
