McCown accounts for 7 TD in Rusk's 46-35 win over Bullard

BULLARD - Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown took what the Bullard defense gave him and when the final horn sounded at Panther Stadium on Friday evening the Eagles had earned a 47-35 District 8-4A-II win over Bullard.
The Panthers seemed focused on not letting McCown burn them with his arm. So, what did the senior do? He showed everyone how well he can run.
McCown went 9-14-0 for 113 yards through the air and tossed four touchdowns. Perhaps, even more significant was the fact that he ran for three scores.
McCown carried 19 times for 211 yards. Coming into Friday's game, he had 235 total yards rushing for the entire season; so a huge night by land, indeed.
With the game tied 20-20 late in the first half, Rusk scored on its final possession of the opening half when McCown faked a pass and snaked in from 31 yards out, giving the Eagles a 27-20 edge at the break.
After winning the coin flip and deferring to the second half, Rusk got the ball first to open the final half. The Eagles needed just three plays to drive 59 yards. The march ended in a McCown to Elijah Ward touchdown hook up that covered 52 yards. Brailen Trawick delivered a key block seconds after Ward had caught the ball to stop a would-be Bullard tackler.
Following Alan Rojo's PAT, Rusk was ahead 34-20.
Rusk extended the lead to 41-20 when Trawick scored on a 70-yard catch and run from McCown that came at the 5:39 mark of the third stanza.
The Panthers continued to battle and were able to get back into the game after scoring two unanswered touchdowns.
The first came with 3:30 left in the third. That's when Ayden Barrett found Clifford Douglas III alone in the end zone from 9 yards out.
The Bullard defense stopped Rusk on its ensuing possession and when McCown attempted a quick kick on a punt from the Panther 47, a Bullard player was able to get a hand on the ball and block it, with Logan Smith coming up with the ball.
Bullard opened the drive on the Rusk 26-yard line and quickly advanced to the 11 following a pass interference call on an Eagle in the end zone. On the third play from scrimmage, Barrett hit a wide-open Douglas III, who was all alone in the end zone with a touchdown strike that covered 8 yards. After the PAT by Cody Ray Baker, the Rusk lead had been sliced to 41-35 with 11:56 to go in the affair.
Rusk scored its final touchdown with 6:33 remaining in the game when McCown scored on a 74-yard run down the Rusk sideline for six points.
Trawick had four catches for 122 yards and touchdowns covering 70, 37 and 6 yards, respectively.
Bullard played well early on and built a 13-0 lead over the Eagles with 6:33 to play in the first period.
Bullard's first score came Quasy Warren powered in from a yard out with 8:33 to go in the opening period.
A couple of minutes later Crew Bowman threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Campbell Pawlak, which extended the Panther lead to 13-0 before Rusk got things cranked up.
Barrett finished the night 17-33-0 for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
Douglas II led Bullard in receiving (6-65) which included two touchdown grabs.
Warren, with 20 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown was Bullard's top ground gainer.
Eight Panthers had at least one catch in the game.
Leading tacklers for Bullard were Trey Martin (9), Mickey Ray (8) and Stevin Kemp (6).
Rusk, who returns home to face Brownsboro next week, improved to 5-3, 2-2 while Bullard fell to 3-5, 1-3.
The Panthers will travel to Center next Friday.
