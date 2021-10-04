McCown accounts for JHS Play of the Game

Ryan McCown's 65-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin that came with 8:21 to play in the first half has been named as the Jacksonville Congratulations Play of the Game by the JHS Sports broadcasters.
The score was the Tribe's second of the night.
McCown found McCuin down field near the right seem and through a perfect strike to the Tribe's leading receiver, who was draped by two Marshall defenders.
The pass was one of two scoring strikes that McCown tossed in the game.
The JHS broadcast team selects a Play of the Game following each Indian game. The player who is responsible for the Play of the Game receives a trophy, courtesy of Congratulations of Jacksonville.
