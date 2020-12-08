McCown brothers fuel Rusk to a 76-52 win over Westwood

Owen McCown gets set to launch a shot during a recent Rusk game. McCown poured in 20 points to lead the Eagles to a win over Palestine Westwood on Friday. The Eagles are now 4-1.

 Progress photo by Jessica T. Payne

PALESTINE — Palestine Westwood got a double shot of McCowns on Friday when the visiting Rusk Eagles came to town and pummeled the Panthers, 76-52.

The McCown boys complimented each other well. Owen McCown was the Eagles' leading scorer with 20 points (he also came up with six steals), while Aiden McCown knocked in 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Elijah Ward chipped in 12 points and tallied a half dozen boards for the Eagles. Rusk (4-1) took a 38-22 lead into the dressing room at intermission and led 60-33 going into the fourth frame. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Bullard at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 

 

 

