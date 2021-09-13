McCown brothers put the hurt on Palestine

Palestine probably had a good idea of what Rusk quarterback Owen McCown was capable of doing on the football field on a Friday night; after all, he is one of the top-rated quarterbacks in East Texas and a verbal commit to Colorado University.
What the Wildcats had not planned for, perhaps, was the impact that Owen's young brother, Aiden McCown, would have on the game.
In Rusk's 21-18 win over the Wildcats last week, Aiden McCown, a junior, led his team with 16 total tackles, 10 of which were solo stops.
He also had two tackles for loss and a pass break up.
Rusk needed a top shelf defensive effort against the run-happy Wildcats, and in addition to Aiden McCown, Chris Lawson (14 total tackle, 8 solo) and Nathaniel Yancey (11 total tackles, 3 quarterback pressures and a quarterback knock down) stepped up in a big way.
Rusk (3-0) is allowing an average of just 17 points a game so far this season.
Turning to the offensive side, Owen McCown went 16-30-0 through the air for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles' first score came on an 88-yard Owen McCown to Elijah Ward touchdown strike.
Hesston Kelly was on the receiving end of Owen McCown's remaining two touchdown tosses.
Kelly had 11 catches for 120 yards and the two scores in the contest.
Rusk's leading receiver was Ward (4-113, 1 TD).
The Eagles will welcome Bullard (0-3) to town on Friday night. Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
