RUSK - Aiden McCown and Elijah Ward put on a show for the Rusk fans that gathered Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium for the Red and Black's home opener.
McCown hurled five touchdown passes, three of which were caught by Ward, in the Eagles' 53-21 victory over Crockett (1-1).
McCown completed 14-of-27 passes for 436 yards. He tossed one interception and ran the ball one time for a 51-yard pick up and a touchdown.
Ward had 10 grabs in the game for 319 yards. Brailen Trawick had two catches for 75 yards and a touchdown while Alan Rojo made two grabs for 23 yards and a score.
Mason Trowbridge led the Eagles in rushing by garnering 109 yards in 17 carries. He scored two touchdowns in the game.
The Eagles rolled up 603 total yards of offense while holding the Bulldogs to 234 total yards.
Leading tacklers for the Red and Black were Nathaniel Yancey (13), Jackson Dowling (12), Chad McCuin (11) and Tarrant Sunday (10).
The Eagles will entertain an undefeated Athens team at 7:30 p.m. on Friday as non-conference play continues. The Hornets own wins over Brownsboro (34-27) and Life Waxahachie (48-18).
