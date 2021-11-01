McCown throws 5 TD passes, Rusk rolls Shepherd, 54-20

SHEPHERD — Sparked by a six-touchdown (five by air, one by land) evening by quarterback Owen McCown, the Rusk Eagles poured it on Shepherd's Pirates on Friday night at Pirate Stadium by winning 54-20.
McCown, considered a solid verbal to Colorado University, went 19-25-0 for 307 yards and had a passer's rating of 156.17.
He also chipped in a rushing touchdown and had two carries for 36 yards.
Junior-wideout Brailen Trawick delivered his biggest night of the season by catching three passes; all touchdown passes. He had 73 yards receiving in the game.
Heston Kelly (6-78) and Elijah Ward (3-71, 1 TD) also had noteworthy efforts in the win.
Chris Lawson and Chris Perez each rushed for 37 yards.
Rusk collected 437 yards in total offense.
There were also several defensive stars for the Eagles (7-2, 2-2).
Caleb Ferrara and Nathaniel Yancey had 19 tackles apiece, with two of Ferrara's being tackles for loss.
Adding nine tackles and an interception — his third in the past two weeks — was Aiden McCown.
Jackson Dowling tossed in a dozen stops for Rusk, who will host Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, which will also serve as Senior Night at Eagle Stadium.
