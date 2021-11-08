McCown throws for 402 yards, 5 TD passes, in Rusk's win over Center

RUSK — Playing in his final game at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, Rusk quarterback Owen McCown gave Eagle fans a performance to remember him by.
McCown threw five touchdown passes to help propel the Eagles to a 48-45 victory over upset-minded Center (1-9) in the regular season finale on Friday night.
The lefty-throwing signal caller went 25-42-1 for 402 yards.
Three Eagle receivers had at least 100 yards receiving in the game.
Aiden McCown, a junior, led the way by hauling in seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Elijah Ward (4-117, 2 TD) and Heston Kelly (14-105, 2 TD) also had huge nights in the receiving department.
Trey Devereaux was the leading ground gainer for the Eagles. He picked up 58 yards on five carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.
A game-winning interception by Aiden McCown — his fourth pick off in the past three weeks — inside of two minutes to play in the game preserved the win for the Eagles, who finished the regular season with an 8-2 record.
Other top shelf defensive efforts were recorded by Caleb Ferrara (12 tackles), Nathaniel Yancey (11 tackles) and Spencer Barnett (10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss).
Next up for Rusk is a Class 4A-II, Region III, bi-district date with Salado (7-3). The Eagles and the Indians will collide at 7:30 p.m. Friday at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.