McCown to McCuin TD pass selected as Play of the Game

This week's Jacksonville High School Congratulations Play of the Game came with 1:29 to play in the third quarter of Friday's game against Palestine.
At that time Devin McCuin reeled in a 21-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Ryan McCown.
Both young men are juniors.
The Play of the Game is chosen by the Jacksonville broadcast team each week.
McCuin officially had 14 catches for 256 yards in the contest.
According to Matt Montgomery, the 14 catches in a game is a new school at Jacksonville. The old record of 11 catches was set by Chris Carpenter in 2019.
Carpenter still holds the record for the most receiving yards (275) in a game.
