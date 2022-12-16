McCuin's 26 points guides Indians to victory in home opener

After playing on the road for the first month of the season, the Jacksonville Indians were eager to show off in front of their home fans.
The Tribe (12-3), ranked No. 15 in the state in Class 4-A, treated the home faithful to a 61-41 win over Kilgore on Friday night.
Senior Devin McCuin poured in a game high 26 points for Jacksonville, which included four baskets from 3-point range.
Karmelo Clayborne also ended the evening in double figures, by tossing in 18 points, while seeing limited duty as a result of head coach Mark Alexander going to his bench early on to give many of the young Indians valuable varsity minutes.
Jacksonville started the second half leading 28-14. The Bulldogs recorded an 8-0 run midway of the third stanza to pull to within single digits, 38-29, following a Bobby King trey from the left corner.
McCuin score a basket with 1:21 left in the quarter and then made good on an old fashioned three-point play with :42 seconds left and Ryan McCown dropped in a triple with eight ticks remaining to enable the Tribe to take a comfortable 46-31 advantage into the final period.
The Tribe closed things out by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-10 in the last segment.
Completing the scoring for the Tribe was Davarian Boyd and Jermaine Taylor who knocked in seven points each and McCown who tacked on three.
Boyd and Taylor were the leading rebounders for Jacksonville. Boyd had seven caroms and Taylor five.
The Bulldogs received a team-high 14 points from Brayden Nelson.
Jacksonville will be back at John Alexander Gymnasium at 3 p.m.(varsity start time) on Monday when the Indians are slated to host Nevada Community.
In Friday's junior varsity game, Kilgore came away with a 45-42 win in overtime.
